Dream11 Team Prediction Japan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match 14 JPN-U19 vs UAE-19 at Braam Fisherville in Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST January 15: The 14th warm-up match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa will be played between the colts of Japan and United Arab Emirates. Japan have so far proved to be practice fodders for their more illustrious compatriots, but this game will give them the oppurtunity to test themselves against oppositions of their standards and that makes this match a crucial one for both the teams in the lead to the tournament proper. UAE are coming off a surprise win over New Zealand Under-19, while Japan suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Scotland Under-19.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Vriitya Aravind, Marcus Thurgate, Aryan Lakra, Max Clements, Ansh Tandon, Kazumasa Takahashi

Top Picks

Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Anand, Yugandhar Retharekar, Kazumasa Takahashi

JPN-U19 vs UAE-19 Dream11 Team

Vriitya Aravind, Marcus Thurgate, Wasi Shah, Ansh Tandon, Ishaan Fartyal, Max Clements (VICE CAPTAIN), Aryan Lakra (CAPTAIN), Sanchit Sharma, Kento Ota-Dobell, Rishab Mukherjee, Yugandhar Retharekar

JPN-U19 vs UAE-19 Probable XI

JPN-U19 vs UAE-19 Squads

Japan Under-19s: Marcus Thurgate (C), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date (VC), Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

United Arab Emirates Under-19s: Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chathiya Dashan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishab Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.

