JPN vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Japan vs Croatia Round OF 16 Match Online And On Tv In India

The 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-ups will clash with the 2022 World Cup sensations Japan in their Round of 16 fixture. It is surely going to be an exciting game of Football.

JPN vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Japan vs Croatia Round OF 16 Match Online And On Tv In India

Qatar: The 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-ups Croatia will clash with the 2022 World Cup sensations Japan in their Round of 16 fixture. It is surely going to be an exciting game of Football.

With the strong strength of players such as Modric, Perisic and Kramaric Croatia will do whatever could be done to get past the Group E toppers Japan who defeated Spain and Knocked out Germany to reach the Round of 16.

When Will Japan vs Croatia Be played?

The match will be played on 5 December 2022.

Where Will Japan vs Croatia be played?

The knockout match between Japan vs Spain will be played at Al Janoub Stadium.

What is the timing of the match between Japan vs Croatia?

The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast Japan vs Croatia?

The live telecast of Japan vs Croatia will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia?

Japan vs Croatia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Japan vs Croatia squads:

Japan: Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Shuto Machino, Ayase Ueda

Croatia: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja