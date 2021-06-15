JPN vs KYG Dream11 Team Predictions World Cup Qualifiers

Japan vs Kyrgyzstan Republic Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s JPN vs KYG at Suita City Football Stadium: In the upcoming AFC 2nd Round World Cup Qualifiers match, Kyrgyzstan Republic will take on Japan at the Suita City Stadium on Tuesday. The World Cup Qualifiers JPN vs KYG match will start at 3:55 PM IST – June 15. Japan are in the middle of a cofident run in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers and have alraedy qualified for the third round of the AFC 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. They have by far been one of the best teams in the tournament – Japan have pocketed seven wins from all the seven matches scoring over 41 goals while conceding only one. Kyrgyzstan Republic, on the other hand, will head into the match after recording a massive 8-1 win over Myanmar in their last match. The visitors are at the second position on the table having pocketed three wins from sevens games. Here are the World Cup Qualifiers Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JPN vs KYG Dream11 Team Prediction, JPN vs KYG Fantasy football Prediction T10 game, JPN vs KYG Probable XIs World Cup Qualifiers, Fantasy football Prediction – Japan vs Kyrgyzstan Republic, Fantasy Playing Tips – World Cup Qualifiers. Also Read - SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Super Kings vs Swieqi United, Playing 11s For Today's Match 7 at Marsa Club at 4:30 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

TIME: The World Cup Qualifiers match between the Kyrgyzstan Republic and Japan will kick off at 3:55 PM IST – June 15. Also Read - MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Mater Dei vs Overseas, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 5 at Marsa Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

Venue: Suita City Football Stadium. Also Read - ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group A Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2020 Match at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Tuesday 15 June, 2:30 AM IST

JPN vs KYG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – K. Kadyrbekov

Defenders – K. Matsubara, T. Kozubaev, Y. Nagatomo

Midfielders – D. Kamada, F. Musabekov, S. Inagaki, T. Rustamov

Strikers – Y. Osako, M. Murzaev, T. Minamino

JPN vs KYG Probable Playing XIs

Japan: Eiji Kawashima (GK), Yuto Nagatomo, Sei Muroya, Hiroki Sakai, Naomichi Ueda, Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi, Daichi Kamada, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Yuya Osako.

Kyrgyzstan Republic: Ayzar Akmatov (GK), Edgar Bernhardt, Tursunali Rustamov, Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov, Aleksander Mischenko, Ernist Batykanov, Alimardon Shukurov, Farhad Musabekov, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Mirlan Murzaev, Abai Bakoleev.

JPN vs KYG Squads

Japan: J. Ito, D. Kamada, M. Yamane, W. Endo, S. Gonda, H. Morita, T. Minamino, M. Yoshida, N. Ueda, S. Taniguchi, T. Tomiyasu, Y. Nagatomo, Y. Ōsako, S. Sasaki, S. Inagaki, S. Muroya, K. Furuhashi, H. Kawabe, K. Hashimoto, A. Esaka, A. Onaiwu, R. Ogawa, T. Asano, G. Haraguchi, K. Matsubara, Y. Wakizaka.

Kyrgyzstan Republic: M. Murzaev, E. Bernhardt, A. Shukurov, G. Alykulov, T. Kozubaev, F. Musabekov, V. Kichin, T. Rustamov, A. Bokoleev, B. Sagynbaev, K. Zhyrgalbek, P. Matiash, M. Yusupov, V. Maier, V. Lux, A. Mishchenko, A. Akmatov, B. Duyshobekov, A. Israilov, O. Abdurakhmanov, K. Kadyrbekov, E. Batyrkanov, A. Baimatov, M. Akhmedov, E. Moldozhunusov.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KYG Dream11 Team/ JPN Dream11 Team/ Kyrgyzstan Republic Dream11 Team Prediction/ Japan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – World Cup Qualifiers/ Online football Tips and more.