JRO vs ENC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Jolly Rovers vs Eranakulam Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JRO vs ENC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 17 of KCA Club Championship tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on Jolly Rovers at the SD College Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The KCA Club Championship JRO vs TRC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 8. Jolly Rovers are currently placed at the ninth spot in the points table, and have won a game and lost a game apiece in the 2 matches that they have played so far. In their previous match, they beat the Tripunithura Cricket Club by 19 runs. On the other hand, Eranakulam Cricket Club are occupying 8th place in the points table, having emerged triumphant in one out of their 2 matches. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JRO vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction, JRO vs ENC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, JRO vs ENC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jolly Rovers vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers will take place at 9 AM IST – September 8.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

JRO vs ENC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nikhil-T

Batsmen – Anand Krishnan, Saly V Samson, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis

All-rounders – M Rabin-Krishna (C), Anand Joseph, Mohammed Shafeeq-M (VC)

Bowlers – M Arun, NK Jubin, Jerin PS

JRO vs ENC Probable Playing XIs

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan, Rabin Krishna M, Saly V Samson, Nikhil T, NK Jubin, Shabin Pasha-K-P, Vignesh Puthur, Mohammed Shameel CP, V-K-V Sreerag, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Mohammad Ishaque-P.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Abhiram CH, Subin S, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Alfi Francis, Sirajudheen P.S, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, M Arun, Sreehari S Nair.

JRO vs ENC Squads

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Saly Samson, Nikhil T (wk), Rabin Krishnan, Shabin Pasha (C), Sreeharsh V Nair, Sreerag V K, Vignesh Puthur, Abdul Haseeb, Akhil Raj, Salman Faris.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S (C/wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Adithya Vinod, Ajay B Bhat, Aaron Jude.

