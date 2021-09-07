JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Jolly Rovers vs Tripunithura Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JRO vs TRC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 15 of the KCA Club Championship tournament, Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Jolly Rovers at the SD College Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The KCA Club Championship JRO vs TRC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 7. Both these teams have had different campaigns so far in the KCA Club Championship. Jolly Rovers suffered a nine-wicket defeat in their first match against BK-55. On the other hand, the Tripunithura Cricket Club registered an impressive win in their previous game, but they too had lost their first match. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction, JRO vs TRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, JRO vs TRC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jolly Rovers vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers will take place at 9 AM IST – September 7.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

JRO vs TRC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Nikhil-T

Batsmen – Abdul Bazith-P-A, Anand Krishnan (C), Saly V Samson

All-rounders – Akhil-MS (VC), M Rabin-Krishna, Nikhil Babu

Bowlers – Afrad Reshab, Mohammed Ishaque-P, S Sivaraj, Akash Babu

JRO vs TRC Probable Playing XIs

Jolly Rovers: Nikhil T, S V Nair, S V Samson, A Krishnan, VV Sreerag, M Shafeeq M, M Rabin Krishnan, S Pasha KP, V Puthur, N Jubin, M Ishaque.

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Nikhil Babu, Abdul Bazith, Adithya Ramesh, Jose S Perayil, Vignesh E, Akhil MS, Afrad Reshab, Muhammed Ashiq, Karthik Shaji, Akash Babu, S Sivaraj.

JRO vs TRC Squads

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Saly Samson, Nikhil T (wk), Rabin Krishnan, Shabin Pasha (C), Sreeharsh V Nair, Sreerag V K, Vignesh Puthur, Abdul Haseeb, Akhil Raj, Salman Faris.

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon (C), Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu, Karthik Shaji (wk), Afrad Reshab P N, Muhammed Ashiq, Govind Pai, Sachin Suresh.

