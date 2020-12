JS vs CK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the Match No. 18 of the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Stallions will lock horns with Colombo Kings. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams with Kings emerging victorious by six wickets earlier. Currently, Stallions are at the second spot with nine points from seven matches followed by Kings at third with eight points from six games.

Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings will take place at 3:00 PM IST – December 10. Also Read - TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge Final: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 4 PM IST December 9 Wednesday

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

JS vs CK My Dream11 Team

Thisara Perera (captain), Andre Russell (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Duannne Oliver, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmed, Suranga Lakmal

JS vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, T Kaushal

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier

JS vs CK Full Squads

Jaffna Stallions: Duanne Olivier, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Moores, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Minod Bhanuka, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Charith Asalanka, Suranga Lakmal

Colombo Kings: Dushmantha Chameera, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Tharindu Kaushal

