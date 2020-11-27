Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s JS vs GG at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Galle Gladiators are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Jaffna Stallions in the second Lanka Premier League T20 qualifier in Hambantota on Friday. After a thrilling contest on the opening day of Lanka Premier League T20 2020 on Thursday, Jaffna Stallions are taking on Galle Gladiators in the second match of the tournament. The Stallions will be led by Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera followed by some big overseas stars like Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott. Dawid Malan, Asif Ali and Ravi Bopara’s unavailabilities is a big blow for them. However, they possess some highly-rated local stars who will be boasting with confidence to perform at such a big stage.

On the other side, Galle Gladiators will be led by Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the absence of Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi. They are entering into this tournament without the Lankan stalwart, Lasith Malinga. They have other foreign superstars like Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton and Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai in their ranks. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 27.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

JS vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando (C), Nuwanidu Fernando, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (VC), Akila Dananjaya, Wanidu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Kyle Abbott

JS vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles/Tom Moores (wk), Nuwandinu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Kyle Abbott, Suranga Lakmal.

Galle Gladiators: Hazratullah Zazai, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Mohammad Amir, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan.

JS vs GG SQUADS

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles/Tom Moores (wk), Nuwandinu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (C), Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Kyle Abbott, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Galle Gladiators: Hazratullah Zazai, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Mohammad Amir, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Shahid Afridi, Azam Khan, Asitha Fernando, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir.

