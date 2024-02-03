Home

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 29: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 29: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST: Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings are set to compete against Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants in match 29 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on February 3. DSG have the opportunity to secure the top spot with another win here and JSK would try to finish better on the points table.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, L du Plooy, M Breetzke

All-rounders: D Bracwell, J Smuts, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, L Williams, Keshav Maharaj

JSK vs DSG Possible Playing 11

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Doug Bracewell, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Durban’s Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Leus du Plooy, Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Kyle Simmonds, Donovan Ferreira(w), Doug Bracewell, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Marcus Stoinis, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Richard Gleeson, Bryce Parsons

