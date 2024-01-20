Home

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, 9:00 PM IST: Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings is set to take on Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 league 2024 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on January 20. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and would like to get up on the points table.

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Russow (vc), Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Moeen Ali, Will Jack (c), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Ethan Bosch, Nandre Burger

JSK vs PC Possible Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy, Ronan Hermann (wk), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Jimmy Neesham, Ethan Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Ronan Hermann

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Paul Stirling, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

