JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 25: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 9:00 PM IST

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 25: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 9:00 PM IST: Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings is set to take on Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape in match 25 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on January 31. SEC is currently in the third spot and would like to secure the second spot after winning this match and on the other hand, JSK have only won two matches and is on the fourth spot and would try to add more wins to their tally.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, L du Plooy

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: O Baartman, N Burger

JSK vs SEC Possible Playing 11

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall

Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Ronan Hermann

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Temba Bavuma, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Adam Rossington

