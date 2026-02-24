Home

Sports

JSW Indian Open shifts to historic CCI Brabourne Stadium, tickets go live

JSW Indian Open shifts to historic CCI Brabourne Stadium, tickets go live

The JSW Indian Open 's second edition is set to start from March 18-12 in Mumbai. The tournament has been shifted to the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

JSW Indian Open shifts to historic CCI Brabourne Stadium, (Source: ANI)

The JSW Indian Open has finally announced the dates for its 2026 edition which is scheduled to start from March 18-12 in Mumbai. After a successful debut at the iconic Bombay Gymkhana last year, the tournament will shift to the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium for its second edition. Tickets for the event are now available exclusively on District by Zomato.

Recognised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the tournament continues to build on the success of its 2025 edition, which was named among the Top 10 Iconic PSA Events of the year. The recognition marked an important step forward for professional squash in India and highlighted the tournament’s growing presence on the international circuit.

Anahat Singh is set to grab healines again

Defending women’s champion Anahat Singh is all set to grab headline in the 2026 edition. The 2026 edition will also feature India’s top professionals Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, in addition to international contenders Yahya Elnawasany, Hana Moataz, Mazen Hesham and others, setting the stage for a highly competitive week of world-class squash.

This year’s edition will also feature a prize purse of Rs 40,30,000 lakh each for both the Men’s and Women’s events, another first for a tournament in India. As a PSA Copper event, it further highlights the tournament’s growing stature on the professional squash circuit.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Divyanshu Singh, CEO of JSW Sports, said, “We are very happy with the response to last year’s edition, which brought together top Indian and international players and highlighted the rising standards of Indian squash. With squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, this is a pivotal moment for the sport in India. Platforms like the JSW Indian Open become even more significant, giving our players the opportunity to compete at the highest level on home soil as they build towards that global stage. With tickets now live, we look forward to welcoming fans to CCI Brabourne Stadium, building on the success of last season at Bombay Gymkhana, as they witness top-level squash and support the next generation of Indian talent.”

Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport, said, “Last year reaffirmed the importance of Indian players competing against top international talent on home soil, with the tournament emerging as a key platform for rising athletes to test themselves at the highest level. This year, we look forward to packed stands, high-intensity matches, and celebrating the continued rise of squash in India as more players make their mark globally.”

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, added, “The JSW Indian Open has quickly become a key stop on the PSA calendar, giving Indian players exposure to world-class competition while raising the profile of squash nationally. For 2026, we’re excited to continue growing the tournament’s international significance and see fans experience high-level matches live, supporting the sport’s long-term development in India.”

Quater Final and Semifinal te be played in full glass court

The Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals will be played in full glass court, transforming it into an arena-style squash theatre designed for high-energy, close-quarters viewing. With a larger stage, equal prize money, and a line-up of elite Indian and international talent, the 2026 JSW Indian Open is poised to further cement India’s place on the global squash calendar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.