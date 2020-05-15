Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Juigalpa vs Bonanza Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match JU vs BN at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, Juigalpa will take on Bonanza at the Alexis Arguello on Thursday night (Friday early morning in India May 15). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 5.30 AM (IST). With two teams only separated with one point, its a vital face-off with both teams aiming to maximize their advantage over the other. Having played 18 games, Juigalpa have won nine matches and lost the same number of games. They are placed at the eighth spot in the standings with 27 points to their name. Meanwhile, Bonanza, are currently occupying the ninth position with a record of nine wins and eight losses in the tournament. They have 26 points under their belt. With the regular season deep and playoff picture getting clear with each passing round, losing games to your rivals at this stage can feel like a double whammy for a team chasing the playoff spots. Also Read - DOB vs LOG Dream11 Team Hints Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants Match in South Korea 3 PM IST May 14 Thursday Match 3

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: N Malrena (SP)

Shooting-guards: R Lorio

Small-forwards: N Jimenez

Power-forwards: R Mairena, R Diaz

Centre: R Arana, M Fernandez, C G Caracache

JU vs BN Starting 5s

Juigalpa Basketball: Walter Diaz/Jonathan Gonzalez, Roger Arana, Roberto Lorio/Carlos Gil, Ricardo Diaz, Stanling Lopez/Luis Vargas.

Bonanza Basketball: Aniel Hernandez/Norvin Mairena, Julio Gonzalez/Cristian Garzon Carache, Jairo Pineda/Rene Toruno, Jose Macurbia Cristy, Nelson Jimenez

JU vs BN Likely Squads

Juigalpa: Karil Padilla, Roberto Lorio, Marlon Fernandez, Kenneth Perez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Kenneth Flores Lazo, Carlos Gil, Roberto Martinez, Hendry Rocha, Stanling Lopez, Luis Vargas, Runnel Baez, Ricardo Diaz, Roger Arana, Walter Diaz.

Bonanza: Nelson Jimenez, William Talavera, Norvin Mairena, Aniel Hernandez, Julio Gonzalez, Eugenio Rattrey, Gerson Vasquez Quijand, Calixto Lopez Herrera, Jairo Pineda, Jose Macurbia Cristy, Gianny Mejia Bustillo, Rene Toruno, Cristian Garzon Carcache, Richard Mairena

