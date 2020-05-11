Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Juigalpa vs Costa Caribe Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match JU vs CC at Alexis Arguello, Nicaragua: After registering an away win, Juigalpa return to their base for the matchup against an in-form Costa Caribe in the regular season of Nicaragua Basketball League at the Alexis Arguello on Sunday night. The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 2.30 AM (IST – May 11). Juigalpa registered a morale-boosting 84-59 win over Carazo Basketball Club in the last encounter of the Nicaragua Basketball League. With that, they snapped their two-game losing run in the competition. Considering the season is running deep, defeats can make the task a tad harder for the teams chasing the playoffs, and Juigalpa know they are just about managing to hang on the fringes at the moment and another negative run will push them further away from playoff reckoning. They need to out-win their opponent and must also win these kinds of games against a more formidable opponent. Costa Caribe, on the other hand, are the second-best team in the league. They are on a two-game winning run, last winning 94-63 against Leon Basketball Club. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction FC Dynamo Brest vs FC Dinamo Minsk Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DYB vs DIN Today's Match at Stadyen DASK Brestski 10.30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: V Thomas

Shooting-guards: F Cox (SP)

Small-forwards: K Clair, R Arana, M Fernandez

Power-forwards: Malone

Centre: S Castaneda, R Lorio

JU vs CC Starting 5s

Juigalpa: Walter Diaz/Jonathan Gonzalez, Roger Arana, Roberto Lorio, Ricardo Diaz, Stanling Lopez/Luis Vargas.

Costa Caribe: Luder Hernandez/M Malone, Kerry Clair, Sydney Castaneda Obando, Vansdell Thomas, Fritz Cox.

JU vs CC Likely Squads

Juigalpa: Stanling Lopez, Luis Vargas, Runnel Baez, Carlos Gil, Roberto Martinez, Hendry Rocha, Karil Padilla, Kenneth Perez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Kenneth Flores Lazo, Ricardo Diaz, Roger Arana, Roberto Lorio, Marlon Fernandez, Walter Diaz.

Costa Caribe: Elkin Romero Moncada, Jason West, Dirk Campbell, Kevin Vivas Gutierrez, Kerry Clair, Luder Hernandez, Brandon Wilson, Moses Malone, Vansdell Thomas, Sydney Castaneda Obando, Larrel Pacheco, Fritz Cox, Denis Munguia Gonzalez, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Joshua Christopher.

