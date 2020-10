Dream11 Team Prediction

JUCC vs HCCS ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 2.30 PM IST Tuesday, October 13: Also Read - HCCS vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Hira CC Sabadell vs Falco Zalmi CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 12.30 PM IST Tuesday, October 13

The 6th match of ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 will be played between Joves Units CC and Hira CC Sabadell at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Also Read - FCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Bengali CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Monday October 12

The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM Local Time (02:30 PM IST). It will be streamed live on FanCode. Also Read - BCC vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 4.30 PM IST Monday October 12

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadel will take place at 2 PM IST – October 13.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shahid Nazir (VC), Mubashar Irshad

Batsmen – Muhammad Ihsan, Usman Asghar, Muhammad Ali Zafar Khan, Arshad Gujjar

All-rounders – Shanawar Shahzad (C), Adnan Abbas

Bowlers – Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Ur Rehman, Ikram Ul Haq

SQUADS

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq, Shanwar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mahmood Akhtar, Mannan Ayub, Fakhar Chattha, Arsad Gujjar, M Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Mona Raju Riza, B Khalid, Ali Azmat, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali, R Ahmed

Joves Units CC:

Shahid Nazir (WK), Mohammad Ur Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usman Asghar, Muhammad Ali Zafar Khan, Ali Raza, Israr Ahmed, Abdul Rehman Ullah, Ali Hurair (C), Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Iqbal Muzammil, Jarar Haider, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Tariq, Saad Matloob, Zahid Akbar, Mubashar Farid, Haroon Salik

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HCCS Dream11 Team/ JUCC Dream11 Team/ Hira CC Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction/ Joves Units CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.