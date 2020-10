JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Joves Units CC vs Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's JUCC vs MBCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Joves Units CC and Men in Blue CC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – October 27.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

JUCC vs MBCC My Dream11 Team

Taqqi Ul Mazhar (captain), Israr Ahmed (vice-captain), Jathan, Rehman Ullah, Deb, Shrimali, Kaligatla, Soundarapandian, Bashrat, Borikar, Ur Rehman

JUCC vs MBCC Probable Playing XIs

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman

Men in Blue CC: Rakesh Kumar, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Sunny Jaswal, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Hemanth Narsipalli, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Sam Phillips

JUCC vs MBCC Full Squads

Joves Units CC: Ali Raza, Abdul Rehman Ullah, Saad Matloob, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Mubashar Farid, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Shahid Nazir, Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Usman Asghar, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq

Men in Blue CC: Harpreet Singh, Prasanna Jathan, Rakesh Kumar-II, Souvik Sengupta, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Harjot Randhawa, Sam Phillips, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Daljit Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Abhishek Borikar

