JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

JUCC vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (captain), Babar Basharat (vice-captain), Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Ishan Patel, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Haroon Salik, Yudhvir Singh, Usman Asghar,

JUCC vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan,Ali Raza-I, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

JUCC vs RSCC Full Squads

Joves Units CC: Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil, Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan

Raval Sporting CC: Robin Kumar, Amit Das, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Lovepreet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed

