Jude Bellingham Scores On FIFA World Cup Debut For England vs Iran

ENG vs IRN: Jude Victor William Bellingham scored the first goal for England in his FIFA World Cup debut match against Iran. The midfielder has scored a goal when England was searching for a GOAL. Jude Bellingham has scored a goal at 35′ of the ongoing game. At this point in time, England is leading 3-0 vs Iran.

The midfielder also added another feather in his cap as he becomes the second youngest player 19 years and 145 days to score a goal for England in World Cups

The 19-year-old midfielder has been with Dortmund since 2020 and remains under contract until 2025. Bellingham is in England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup. He has played 17 times for England, including nine of the team’s last 10 games.

England, placed in group B, will take on the USA on November 26 at the Al Bayt stadium.