Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that skipper Jordan Henderson will lift the Premier League trophy despite the season-ending injury he suffered during their last match against Brighton, which they won 3-1.

Henderson's stunning strike put Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the eighth minute at the Amex Stadium, but the England midfielder collided with Yves Bissouma late in the second half and had to be replaced by James Milner.

"The boys came in, they didn't know exactly [about the injury]. It was 3-1, great, I told them winning an away game in the Premier League is exceptional for all teams in the world, so it's exceptional for us and we should be really happy about it," Klopp was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com

“The boys were happy about it, but then you realise Hendo is around the corner on a bed. Everyone felt bad for him, absolutely.

“He deserves to lift the trophy — and he will lift the trophy. As I said, no surgery needed, that’s the good news. For all the rest, we can make our own decisions — or I think a few decisions at least — how it will be around the trophy lift,” he added.

Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League title this term and their first top-flight crown in 30 years. They will lift the trophy after the end of their last home match against Chelsea at Anfield later this month.

