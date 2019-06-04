Jurgen Klopp hinted that he could remain in Liverpool for another five years but said he was pleased by the talks about him joining Bayern Munich. German legend Franz Beckenbauer had urged the Liverpool manager to join the German club.

Talking to Germany’s Bild newspaper, former Borussia Dortmund coach said, “Both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches at the moment. I don’t know what the situation will be in five years or beyond. Maybe there are then other coaches who are being considered,” Klopp said.

Yet the 51-year-old did not outrightly rule about joining Bayern and said he was “pleased” by Beckenbauer’s comments. “Of course it pleases me when Franz says something like that. Better that than for him to say I am no good. I like Franz and he likes me. But I have a long-term contract in Liverpool,” said Klopp. His current contract expires in 2021, and the Premier League club are reportedly seeking to extend it.

He also told the newspaper that Liverpool’s Champions League triumph on Saturday was “not the beginning of an era of world domination” and stated that the English club still have ground to cover to reach the level of Europe’s best clubs. He also added that he would not be scared if his star players leave the club. “The players know what an unbelievable club they are playing for, so I am not concerned,” he said.

