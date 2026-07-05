Jurgen Klopp set to takeover as Germany head coach weeks after declining the job

Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become the new head coach of the German national football team. The former Liverpool manager has accepted the offer from the German Football Association (DFB) to return to the dugout after a two-year break from management.
The position became vacant after Julian Nagelsmann resigned from his post. Nagelsmann’s departure followed Germany’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the four-time world champions suffered a shock exit in the Round of 32, losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout. Following the tournament exit, the DFB moved quickly to target Klopp as their top choice to rebuild the national setup.
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Klopp, who had been working as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull Group since January 2025, had a special clause in his contract that allowed him to leave if the German national team job became available. Speaking about the negotiations, the 59-year-old manager confirmed the ongoing talks and stated that he feels fully recharged, energized, and ready to handle the pressure of daily coaching again.
While Klopp has accepted the project, the final paperwork and formal contract details are still being sorted out. The DFB is currently finalizing the long-term contract parameters and working with Red Bull to complete his official release.
Klopp’s appointment has brought huge excitement to German football fans, who hope his high-energy style and leadership can turn the team’s fortunes around. However, Klopp has already warned that the country’s football issues run deep and that fundamental structural changes will be needed to bring Germany back to the top of international football.
Jurgen Klopp is famously known for his antics with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. With the English outfit, he won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 along with the English Premier League title in the 2019-2020 season.
He also guided the Merseyside outfit to to several domestic English silverwares, including the FA Cup and the EFL Carabao Cup. With the Dortmund, Klopp won the 2010-11 and 2011-12 Bundesliga title and 3 DFB Pokal trophies.
His arrival in the German national side is a very good news for all football fans around the world. Germany are one of the most successful nations at the FIFA World Cup, winning 4 titles, most recently in 2014. However, since that triumph in Brazil, Die Mannschaft has failed to get past the group stages, in 2018 and 2022, and the newly introduced knockout Round of 32 in the on-going 2026 edition.
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