Jurgen Klopp To Step Down As Liverpool Manager At End Of English Premier League 2023-24

The 56-year-old Jurgen Klopp will draw curtains to his glorious eight-and-a-half-year managerial era at Liverpool. Under Klopp, the club won six major trophies.

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be leaving the Premier League giants at the end of the ongoing season. The former Borussia Dortmund manager had already informed the club’s owners about his decision to step down from his position when the 2023-24 season comes to an end. Liverpool are currently placed on top of the EPL table with 48 points from 21 games.

Along with Klopp, assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave the club at the end of the season.

