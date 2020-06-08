England footballer Raheem Sterling has backed the ongoing protests going across the world against racism saying the time has come to find a solution as it has been happening for years. Also Read - Michael Clarke Receives Order of Australia Gong, Thought it Was April Fool's Joke

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a former police officer in Minneapolis (USA) sparked violent protests in USA for days.

Large protests have also been organised in the UK, Australia and elsewhere.

“This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years,” Sterling told BBC. “Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it.

The large gatherings are being held despite coronavirus threat but Sterling, who plays for Manchester City in the Premier League, reckons that they should be allowed to do so as long as it it peaceful.

“At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing and they are fighting for their cause. As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way,” the 25-year-old said.

Several athletes and teams across the world have expressed their support with players kneeling during training sessions and matches as a symbol of solidarity.

Sterling said he’s not worried about what effect his open views on the subject matte will have on his football career.

“First and foremost, I don’t really think about my job when things like this happen. I think about what is right. And at this moment in time, there’s only so much people can take. There’s only so much communities and other backgrounds can take – especially black people,” he said.

Sterling though wants the movement to go beyond just ‘talking’.

“It’s been going on for hundreds of years and people are tired and people are ready for change. I keep saying this word. I see a lot of people on social [media], supporting the cause. But this is something that needs more than just talking,” he said.

“We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes. But this is something that I myself will continue to do, and spark these debates and get people in my industry looking at themselves and thinking what they can do to give people an equal chance in this country. Hopefully other industries can do that, and everyday society and the system as well,” he added.