New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Finals: It is surprising that we are still living the a man’s world, even in regards to cricket. Even if you ask someone who scored the first limited overs double hundred in cricket, fans would promptly say Sachin Tendulkar, whereas the answer is Belinda Clark. She did it 13 years before Tendulkar. That is exactly what has got former English cricketer Isa Guha fuming.

She has slammed the journalists for branding the Finals as ‘there would be a first-time winner’. Isa has got annoyed with that because England Women and New Zealand Women have already won the World Cup. Hence she feels, it should specifically be called the ‘Men’s World Cup’. “Sorry to rant but for all the journalists out there when writing pieces, pls remember that the women have won the tournament before in England so would be awesome if you could at least refer to England as England’s men when saying they have never won a tournament before.”

Sorry to rant but for all the journalists out there when writing pieces, pls remember that the women have won the tournament before in England so would be awesome if you could at least refer to England as England’s men when saying they have never won a tournament before 👍 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 13, 2019

Fans reacted to her post:

And, of course, one of those wins was in 1993 at Lords against – New Zealand!! Good omens, all round!! — Carole Cornthwaite (@cacorn158) July 13, 2019

A few days ago, BBC 5live led with the headline that England have not reached a semi final for 20 odd years. A simple addition of one word isn’t hard to do but either they are reluctant or ignorant. Plus it really does matter. — Kate (@KJTweetster) July 13, 2019

Well said Isa! Anyone who was at Lord’s for the final is unlikely ever to forget – what a great day that was! 🏏👊😊 — Tina Atkins (@TinaAtkins1) July 13, 2019

Most of the replies were in not in favour of Isa Guha’s point. Many felt that men’s game was far more advanced and popular and thus Cricket World Cup implied the Men’s World Cup only.