New Delhi: Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina went back in time to recall one of the toughest phases in his career when he was out of the national team due to a knee injury. Raina, who was a regular in the limited-overs format for the Indian team was out of action for one and a half years while recuperating from a knee surgery which at one point looked career-threatening.Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Been No.1 Captain Despite Not Winning ICC Trophy And IPL: Suresh Raina

Recalling the support he received from the former India skipper MS Dhoni, Raina said that Dhoni would often check on him and even advised him to take his time and not rush back to cricket. The 34-year-old also went on to add that Dhoni was not even a captain at that stage and his support inspired him to make a comeback for the national team. Also Read - Suresh Raina Makes Huge Statement, Says he Will Not Play IPL if CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Doesn't Play

“When I was injured in 2007, he only told me that you’re too young to have a surgery. Just take your time. He wasn’t even the captain then but he was telling me things. I did not play for one and a half years due to the knee injury and every second day he was checking on me, asking me what did the doctors say and what is the solution,” Raina told News24 Sports. Also Read - Don't See Any Reason Why MS Dhoni Should Stop Playing For CSK: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

“As a player, teammate, brother, he was always very keen to know. So that really inspired me that I would represent India soon. I thought I needed to work hard on my game, my knee. I didn’t know if I would ever play for India again,” added the former India batsman.