'Just Trying To Earn Respect': Naseem Opens Up After Match Winning Knock Against Afg | Video

‘Just Trying To Earn Respect’: Naseem Shah Opens Up After Match Winning Knock Against Afghanistan | Watch Video

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s epic 151 and a meaningful 80 by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran had earlier provided Afghanistan a formidable total of 300-5.

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah opened up after playing a breathtaking knock against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI on Thursday at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won that match by one wicket to clinch the three-match ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup.

In a video shared by PCB, Naseem Shah believes that this year is very lucky for him and he also thanked the almighty. The pacer revealed that after Shadab’s dismissal, he felt that he owns the ball.

No 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series

“I would like to say that this year, I am very lucky. I hope I don’t get a heart attack. I am thankful to Allah. I always try to believe in myself. When I went inside, I believed in Shadab. I believed that we will finish the match. When Shadab got out, I felt that the ball is mine. The bowlers are the same” said Shah

“I think I will say that it is a very happy thing and I needed this win a lot. I believed that I can do it. I tried. I practice a lot of batting on the net. I know that my turn is coming when all the breathing lines stop. So I tried again” added Naseem

“I am just trying to earn respect. It is difficult to keep the work. When you go to work in a pressure situation, you don’t even have 10 runs a weekday. I am simply trying to earn respect. That is why I get a lot of encouragement. I can’t do anything more than this. I believe in what I have done. When I go inside, I think what can I do? I can only do what I can do” Naseem concluded.

