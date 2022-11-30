#JusticeForSamson Trends After Rishabh Pant FAILS During 3rd ODI

Ind vs NZ: Following yet another failure from Pant, fans are now taking a dig at the BCCI for not giving ample chances to Sanju Samson.

Rishabh Pant Trolled

Christchurch: The Shikhar Dhawan-led side went unchanged for the final ODI at Christchurch on Wednesday. After a little bit of rain delayed the start, India was asked to bat first. The side did not get off to a good start as they lost their openers early. Eyes were on wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after India lost their openers. Pant walked in and joined Shreyas Iyer. Unfortunately, he too did not last long as he perished for 10 off 16 balls. Following yet another failure from Pant, fans are now taking a dig at the BCCI for not giving ample chances to Sanju Samson.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

@BCCI How many chances you will give to rishabh pant? Then why you are selecting sanju samson & Ishaan kishan? and there you are not selecting Srikar Bharat. He is also a good player not even getting a chance in IPL also. — Pinkan Mishra (@pinkan_mishra) November 30, 2022

Clearly BCCI is avoiding Sanju Samson and giving unnecessary Chances to Rishab Pant India Wants Sanju Samson#JusticeForSanjuSamson#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/b3YWFUkBgZ — Basil Joy (@ibasiljoy) November 30, 2022

@BCCI still team selected Out form player Risha Pant included Sanju Samson excluded. NEXT series also Pant included instead of Sanju ….Ishan included….See the Irony…..Playing 11 …..Isham not get any more chances…..bcs of team Combination… — VIPI (@VIPI9846) November 30, 2022

“I would like to open the batting in T20Is, and in ODIs, I would like to bat at No.4 or 5. In Tests, I am batting at No.5 only. Obviously, the game plan changes when you are batting at different positions, but at the same time, the coach and captain think about what is best for the team and where the player can contribute the most. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will try to do my best,” Pant said on Prime Video ahead of the third ODI.

“In ODIs, you do not need to premeditate much, but you have to do that in T20s,” he added.