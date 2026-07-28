Justin Greaves rips through Pakistani batting order; All-rounder becomes first to scalp five wickets in consecutive maiden overs – Watch

Speaking after the day's play, Greaves said he simply followed the instructions of captain Roston Chase and focused on bowling in the right areas

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Justin Greaves making an appeal to the Umpire during the 1st Test against Pakistan. (Credits: X)

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves wrote history on day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan by becoming the first bowler ever to scalp five wickets in five consecutive overs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium. This feat is well and truly unique and something that has never happened before in the 149-year history of the longest format.

The 32-year-old finished with career-best figures of 5/27 from 11 overs, turning the match in West Indies’ favor with a stunning spell on the 3rd day.

Pakistan looked to be in control at 244/4 after Shan Masood completed his century but Greaves changed the course of the innings in dramatic fashion.

His first wicket was the big one as he dismissed Shan Masood for 109. The Pakistan batter attempted to work the ball through the leg side but was caught, ending a fine innings that had put the visitors in a strong position.

Greaves then began his record-breaking run of wicket maidens. He trapped Aamer Jamal in front of the stumps before removing Ali Usman in his next over.

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🚨 JUSTIN GREAVES DESTROYED PAKISTAN 🚨 – 5 OVERS

– 5 MAIDENS

– 5 WICKETS 64th over: 0,0,0,0,0,W

66th over: 0,W,0,0,0,0

68th over: 0,0,W,0,0,0

70th over: 0,0,0,W,0,0

72th over: 0,0,0,0,0,W His spell = 11-6-27-5 vs Pakistan in the First Innings 🔥pic.twitter.com/41YHXWfxpI — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) July 28, 2026

Pakistan’s troubles continued when Mohammad Rizwan edged one behind to the wicketkeeper, giving Greaves his fourth wicket without conceding a run. He completed the historic spell after the lunch break by dismissing Mohammad Abbas, who was caught behind, making it five wickets in five successive maiden overs.

The spell broke a record that had stood for more than a decade. The previous best was four consecutive wicket maidens by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016. Greaves also registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the unforgettable spell

Speaking after the day’s play, Greaves said he simply followed the instructions of captain Roston Chase and focused on bowling in the right areas. The plan worked perfectly as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 38 runs and were bowled out for 282, giving West Indies a first-innings lead of 29 runs.

Despite Greaves’ heroics, the Test remains evenly balanced. Pakistan hit back strongly in the West Indies second innings, with Mohammad Abbas taking 3/14 and Khurram Shahzad claiming two wickets.

At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were 126/7 in their second innings, leading by 155 runs. Shamar Joseph was unbeaten on 22 from just 13 balls, while Kemar Roach was on 5. With only three wickets remaining, the hosts will look to stretch their lead beyond 200, while Pakistan will aim to wrap up the innings quickly and chase a manageable target on the fourth day.