JUV vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Juventus vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs BAR at Allianz Stadium: Both Juventus and Barcelona enter this high-profile clash after an underwhelming start to their domestic campaigns. Barcelona are currently 12th in the La Liga standings and their last encounter against fierce rival Real Madrid ended in a defeat. Defending Serie A champions Juventus are sitting at fifth spot after two wins and a three draws from five matches so far. Also Read - KRS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Krasnodar vs Chelsea, Predicted XIs at Krasnodar Stadium 11:25 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

Juventus vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Juventus vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, JUV Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips Champions League, Online Football Tips Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – JUV vs BAR Champions League 2020-21. Also Read - PKCC vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Pakcelona CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Match 52 at Montjuic Ground 8 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 48 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST – October 29 in India.

Venue:Allianz Stadium

JUV vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Neto, Demiral, Bonucci, Alba, Dybala, Pjanic, Ramsey, Dembele, Fati, Morata (vice-captain), Messi (captain)

JUV vs BAR Probable Starting XIs

Juventus: Szczesny; Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata

Barcelona: Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong: Dembele, Messi, Fati: Griezmann

JUV vs BAR SQUADS

Juventus: Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini

Barcelona: Riqui Puig, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.