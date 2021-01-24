JUV vs BOG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs BOG at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium – January 24 in India. The Serie A 2020-21 JUV vs BOG match will take place at 5 PM IST. Bologna hold the 12th position in the points table with 20 points in their account. So far, they have played 18 matches, in which they have won five matches, played draw in five games and lost eight. Defending champions Juventus have not played according to their reputation and are lying at the fifth position with just 33 points under their belt. Juventus did win the Coppa Italia by beating Napoli recently, Diego Pirlo’s men are 10 points adrift of the top spot in the Serie A league. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 3 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Bologna will take place at 5 PM IST – January 24. Also Read - SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 52: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground 1:45 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Venue: Allianz Stadium Also Read - THU vs STR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Adelaide Oval 10:35 AM IST January 24 Sunday

JUV vs BOG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Takehiro Tomiyasu, D. Luiz da Silva (VC), D. Larangeira

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Juan Cuadrado, J. Schouten, R. Soriano

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

JUV vs BOG Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluca Frabotta, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata 62.

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Nicolás Domínguez, Jerdy Schouten, Musa Barrow, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini.

JUV vs BOG SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Wesley, Riccardo Capellini, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Filippo Ranocchia, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Giacomo Vrioni, Nicolo Fagioli, Felix Correia.

Bologna (BOG): Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Sebastian Breza, Lukasz Skorupski, Federico Ravaglia, Aaron Hickey, Adama Soumaoro, Nehuén Paz, Alex Arnofoli, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Arturo Calabresi, Mitchell Dijks, Omar Khailoti, Nicolás Domínguez, Andrea Poli, Gary Medel, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Roberto Soriano, Kingsley Michael, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Emanuel Vignato, Dion Ruffo Luci, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Nicola Sansone, Andreas Skov Olsen, Simone Rabbi, Rodrigo Palacio, Matias Rocchi, Mattia Pagliuca, Edoardo Vergani, Musa Barrow.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ BOG Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.