JUV vs GEN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs Genoa Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match JUV vs GEN at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2021, Juventus FC will host Genoa in Gameweek 7 match at the Allianz Stadium – April 11 in India. The Serie A 2021 JUV vs GEN match will take place at 6:30 PM IST. Despite defeating Napoli mid-week it is amost impossible for the Old Lady to defend its Serie A title. The defending champions have accepted that they would relinquish the crown after a spell of 9-years. However, a lot is still left to plat for them. They currently are placed at the 3rd position, yet to secure the champions league football. Juventus are just 3 points clear of Napoli at the 5th place, and they would not want anything less than 3 points to give themselves a cushion. Genoa, on the other hand, are lying at the 13th position in the points table. They would push for the top half of the table in their remaining fixtures. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Juventus and Genoa will start at 6:30 PM IST – April 11 in India.

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs GEN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- J Cuadrado, M de Ligt, A Masiello, I Radovanovic

Midfielders- F Chiesa (VC), M Badelj, D Zappacosta, W McKennie

Forwards- C Ronaldo (C), M Destro

Genoa (GEN) – Key Players

Mattia Destro

Gianluca Scamacca

Davide Zappacosta

Juventus (JUV) – Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo

Alvaro Morata

Federico Chiesa

JUV vs GEN Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Genoa: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala.

JUV vs GEN SQUADS

Genoa (GEN): Mattia Perin, Federico Marchetti, Alberto Paleari, Lukas Zima, Cristián Zapata, Domenico Criscito, Edoardo Goldaniga, Lukas Lerager, Mattia Bani, Francesco Cassata, Andrea Masiello, Davide Zappacosta, Lennart Czyborra, Valon Behrami, Davide Biraschi, Miha Zajc, Petar Brlek, Lasse Schöne, Ivan Radovanovic, Filippo Melegoni, Claudiu Micovschi, Stefano Sturaro, Guiseppe Caso, Marko Pjaca, Joel Asoro, Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Giuseppe Agostinone, Luca Pellegrini, Steeve-Mike Eboa Ebongue, Gianluca Scamacca, Paolo Ghiglione, Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro, Eldor Shomurodov, Vittorio Parigini, Darian Males.

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni.

