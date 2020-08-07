Dream11 Team Prediction

JUV vs LYN Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Lyon Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Allianz Stadium 12.30 AM IST August 8:

Juventus will host Lyon in the UEFA Champions League tonight for the second leg of the tie in a Round of 16 matches. The hosts would be bolstered with the return of stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

While the 'Old Lady' will be looking to overcome the 1-0 loss from the first leg, it will not be easy to beat the hosts at their home turf.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 match between Juventus vs Lyon will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

JUV vs LYN Recent Form

Juventus: L L W L W

Lyon: L L L W W

My Dream11 Team

Lopes; Sandro, de Ligt, Cuadrado, Bonucci; Aouar, Adelaide, Matuidi; Ronaldo (C), Dybala (VC), Toko-Ekambi

Predicted Starting XIs

Lyon: Lopes (GK), Dubois, Andersen, Denayer, Marcal, Aouar, Mendes, Ekambi, Reine-Adelaide, Depay, Dembele

Juventus: Szczesny (GK), Sandro, Ligt, Bonucci, Cuadrado, Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur, Ronaldo, Dybala, Bernardeschi

SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães

