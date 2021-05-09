JUV vs MIL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs MIL at Allianz Stadium: In one of the most-awaited battle of Serie A 2021, Juventus FC will take on AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium – May 9 in India. The Serie A 2021 JUV vs MIL match will take place at 12:15 AM IST. Both teams face an intense battle for a top-four finish in the coming weeks and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The hosts – Juventus have endured a miserable season by their high standards and are at risk of missing out on the UEFA Champions League this year. Cristiano Ronaldo had an average run this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. On the other hand, AC Milan started the season in emphatic fashion but an extraordinary slump in recent months has seen the Rossoneri fall badly. Stefano Pioli’s side has managed to adapt to its contrasting fortunes in recent weeks but will need to put on a show against a robust Juventus outfit. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - WHU vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - West Ham United vs Everton, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at London Stadium 9 PM IST May 9 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Juventus and AC Milan will start at 12:15 AM IST – May 9 in India. Also Read - VAL vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Valencia vs Real Valladolid, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Estadio de Mestalla 7:45 PM IST May 9 Sunday

Venue: Allianz Stadium. Also Read - GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 19: Captain, Vice-captain - Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at 9 PM IST May 9 Sunday

JUV vs MIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- Leonardo Bonucci, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders- Alexis Saelemaekers, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Hakan Calhanoglu

Forwards- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala (VC)

AC Milan (MIL) – Key Players

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ante Rebic

Frank Kessie

Juventus (JUV) – Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala

Federico Chiesa

JUV vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

JUV vs MIL SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Felix Correia, Dejan Kulusevski, Giacomo Vrioni.

AC Milan (MIL): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio Donnarumma, Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Alessandro Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori; Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Jens Petter Hauge, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Souahilo Meite, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonalo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, Mario Mandzukic.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ MIL Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2021/ Online Football Tips and more.