Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Juventus FC vs AC Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs MIL at Allianz Stadium: After football in Austria, Portugal and Germany – the sport is set to return in Italy for the first time since it was suspended back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the first game after the hiatus, Juventus will host AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinal the second leg on Friday late night (Saturday in India – June 13). The two teams played the first leg back in February at San Siro. The game ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1. Juventus snatched a late equaliser in the first leg against AC Milan, courtesy of a controversial penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. Forward Ante Rebic had given the home side the lead in the 61st minute. Despite struggling for form in the league, Milan turned out to be the better side in the Coppa Italia fixture and will be hoping to shock the Serie A leaders this weekend. AC Milan will enter the fixture without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mateo Mussachio and Leo Duarte. The live TV or online broadcast of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 semifinal will not be available in India. Also Read - CM vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Crailsheim Merlins vs Baskets Oldenburg Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Coppa Italia 2019-20 match between Juventus FC and AC Milan will start at 12.30 AM IST. Also Read - HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Today's Match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena 12 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium Also Read - MOR vs RIO Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Moreirense FC vs Rio Ave FC Match at Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas 11.30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Gianluigi-Donnarumma

Defenders- Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Alessio Romagnoli

Midfielders- Giacomo Bonaventura, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi

Forwards- P Dybala, C Ronaldo (C), Ante Rebic (VC)

JUV vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bennacer; Paqueta, Calhanoglu, Bonaventura; Rebic.