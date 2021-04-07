JUV vs NAP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Juventus vs Napoli Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match JUV vs NAP. In the mega encounter on Serie A, Napoli will lock horns against Juventus on April 7. After an inconsistent start to the season, Napoli are finally back on track as the Gattuso tactics are finally working in their favour. The yare currently fifth in Serie A and the win will help to move to fourth spot. On the other hand, Juventus are having a forgettable season as their title defence has been miserable. They are at the fourth spot with 12 points behind the table-toppers Inter. It will be a crucial game for both teams in the quest to qualify for next season's UCL.Juventus vs Napoli Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of JUV vs NAP, Dream 11 Team Player List, Napoli Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A, Online Football Tips Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for JUV vs NAP

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.15 PM IST – April 7 in India.

JUV vs NAP My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Meret

Defenders – Cuadrado, De Ligt, Koulibaly, Manolas

Midfielders – Bentancur, Ruiz, Bakayoko, Insigne (VC)

Forwards – Ronaldo (C), Mertens

Juventus vs Napoli Probable Line-up

Juventus starting line-up: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; McKennie, Rabiot, Bentancur, Chiesa; Ronaldo, Morata.

Napoli starting line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Bakayoko, Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.

