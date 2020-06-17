Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Juventus vs Napoli Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Final Match JUV vs NAP at Stadio Olimpico in Rome: In one hell of a final clash between two Italian giants, Juventus take on Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on Wednesday midnight (June 18 -Thursday in India). The Coppa Italia final JUV vs NAP will kick-off at 12 AM IST. Maurizio Sarri continues his quest for the first piece of silverware at the club, after their unimpressive display against AC Milan in the semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to finish from the spot, with the game ending in a goalless draw. However, the Old Lady progressed to the final due to the away goals rule, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw at San Siro. Also Read - DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs FC Mainz Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund 12AM IST

On the other hand, Napoli defeated Inter Milan over two legs to secure a spot in the Coppa Italia final. Gennaro Gattuso, like his counterpart Maurizio Sarri, will be looking to secure his first title since taking over the reins at Napoli. The live TV or online broadcast of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 final will not be available in India. Also Read - AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Football Match at Villa Park 10.30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Coppa Italia 2019-20 match between Juventus FC and Napoli will start at 12.30 AM IST. Also Read - FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Today's Football Match at Commerzbank-Arena 10.30PM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Kalidou Koulibaly, Alex Sandro, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Fabian Ruiz, Allan

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Paulo Dybala, Dries Mertens (vc)

JUV vs NAP Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa.

Napoli: Meret (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rui;,Ruiz, Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Callejon, Dries Mertens, Insigne.

JUV vs NAP SQUADS

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi.

Napoli: Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Vlad Chiriches, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Simone Verdi, Dries Mertens.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ NAP Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team/ Napoli Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.