Check Dream11 Team Juventus vs Parma Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match JUV vs PAR. In the mega encounter on Serie A, Parma will lock horns against defending league champions Juventus on April 22. After an inconsistent start to the season, Juventus are now almost out of the title race with inconsistent performance throughout the season so far. The defending champions are missing the spark in their attacking force as Cristiano Ronaldo is the only one who they are relying on. They are currently four on the points table and fighting hard for the spot in UCL next season. Meanwhile, Parma have been underwhelming in this season and are close to get relegated.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:15 AM IST – April 22 in India.

Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Bruno Alves

Midfielders – Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie (VC)

Forwards – Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Gervinho

Juventus vs Parma Probable Line-up

Juventus probable line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma probable line-up: Luigi Sepe; Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho

