Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Juventus Managua vs Real Madriz Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs RM at Masaya: After facing defeats in their last respective encounters of the Nicaragua Liga Primera Clausura 2019-20, Juventus Managua and Real Madriz are in the lower berths. The result of their last matches makes this a must-win tie for both the teams. Not only does this contest offer either side a chance of squaring off against a levelly balanced opposition but also finally gaining ground from their competitors with a win today. Also Read - TOR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Torpedo Zhodino vs Energetik-BGU at Stadion Torpedo, Zhodino 6:30 PM IST

Real Madriz sit in seventh place when Juventus step out onto the idle today, it is only rightful that they are being touted as outright favourites as the winners. It’s not only down to the fact that they are playing in front of their boisterous home supporters but also the 0-0 draw they had managed to scrape their way through against Esteli the last time around. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - SLU vs VIT Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Slutsk vs Vitebsk at Stadyen Haradski, Slutsk 4:30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Juventus Managua and Real Madriz will start at 5.30 AM IST. Also Read - TPA vs TB Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer For Today's Match at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Complejo Deportivo De Futbol Arnoldo y Matty Chavez, Masaya

My Dream11 Team

Simon Rodriguez (GK); M. Montiel, A. Moreno, R. Viera, M. Hernandez, R. Trujillo, J. Arteaga (C), A. Somarriba, R. Espinoza, A. Treminio (VC), U. Rayo.

JUV vs RM Probable XIs

Juventus Managua: J Loente (GK); M Hernandez, A Moreno, Alexis Somarriba, W Espana, Junior Arteaga, C Guardado, Anderson Treminio, Rafa, J Garcia, F Vallecillo

Real Madriz: Simon Rodriguez (GK); R Espinoza, R Diaz, J Moreno, N Quinones, W Vasquez, B Ortiz, B Viveros, G Gradiz, Ulises Rayo, L Bordas.

JUV vs RM SQUADS

Juventus Managua: Justo Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson

Real Madriz: A. Areola, T. Courtois, Diego Altube, Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, R. Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy, Adrián de la Fuente, L. Modrić, T. Kroos, Casemiro, F. Valverde, J. Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Isco, E. Hazard, K. Benzema, G. Bale, L. Jović, Asensio, Brahim Díaz, G. Bale, Asensio, Brahim Díaz, M. Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ RM Dream11 Team/ Juventus Managua Dream11 Team/ Real Madriz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.