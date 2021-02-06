JUV vs ROM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs AS Roma Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs ROM at Allianz Stadium: In an exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Saturday, Juventus FC will host AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium – February 6 in India. The Serie A 2020-21 JUV vs ROM match will take place at 10:30 PM IST. Juventus had a rocky start to their campaign but have managed to pull things back and are finally looking at their very best in the second half of the season. Currently, at fourth in the Serie A standings, Andrea Pirlo’s men have recorded 11 wins from 19 games. With 39 points against their name, the Bianconeri have a great chance to edge past their opponents and move ahead of AS Roma on the league table. The hosts are coming into this contest following convincing 2-1 win against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and will be aiming to carry their winning momentum into this game. Meanwhile, AS Roma also come into the match following a comfortable 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona in their latest Serie A outing. It was their 12th win of the campaign as Paulo Fonseca’s men have now registered 40 points from 20 matches. Currently ranked third, Roma will be looking to extend their gap between them and fourth-placed Juventus with only a single point differentiating both teams. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - HUE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Huesca vs Real Madrid Football Match at Estadio El Alcoraz 8:45 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and AS Roma will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 6. Also Read - DB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 9.30 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Venue: Allianz Stadium Also Read - OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Predictions Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST February 6 Saturday

JUV vs ROM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Roger Ibanez, Alex Sandro, Chris Smalling

Midfielders: Jordan Veretout, Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Weston McKennie

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (VC)

JUV vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluca Frabotta, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata.

Roma: Pau López, Bryan Cristante, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini, Gonzalo Villar, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bruno Peres, Borja Mayoral, Henrikh Mkhitaryan , Pedro.

Juventus Key Players:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Chiesa

Alvaro Morata

Roma Key Players:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Jordan Veretout

Edin Dzeko

JUV vs ROM SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Wesley, Riccardo Capellini, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Filippo Ranocchia, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Giacomo Vrioni, Nicolo Fagioli, Felix Correia.

AS Roma (ROM): Simone Farelli, Pau López, Filippo Berti, Pietro Boer, Filippo Tripicchio, Antonio Mirante, Ibañez, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Feratovic, Javier Vicario, Riccardo Calafiori, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Borja Mayoral, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Edoardo Bove, Luca Chierico, Ebrima Darboe, Nicola Zalewski, Tommaso Milanese, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Pedro, Leonardo Spinazzola, Riccardo Ciervo, Ruben Providence, Lamine Tall, Suf Podgoreanu, Mory Bamba, R Ibanez.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ ROM Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ AS Roma Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.