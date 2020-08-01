Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Juventus vs AS Roma Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match JUV vs ROM at Allianz Stadium: In the season finale of Serie A 2019-20 on super Saturday, Juventus FC will host AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium on August 2. While the nine-time title champions will be looking to end the domestic season with a run of good form, the away side will be looking keep their winning strick on. Juventus with 83 points right at the top could make a few changes in their lineup, while AS Roma will be eager to get a big win while signing off for the ongoing campaign. Roma find themselves at the fifth spot with 67 points and will remain their irrespective of the final outcome. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Juventus and AS Roma will start at 12.15 AM IST.

Venue: Allianz Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: P Lopez

Defenders- J Cuadrado, A Kolarov, A Snadro

Midfielders- A Ramsey, A Rabiot, R Bentancur, H Mkhitaryan, C Perez

Forwards- C Ronaldo (C), E Dzeko (VC)

JUV vs ROM Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Demiral, Danilo; Muratore, Bentancur, Rabiot; Zanimacchia, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

AS Roma: Fuzato; Cetin, Smalling, Fazio; Zappacosta, Villar, Veretout, Calafiori; Zaniolo, Kluivert; Kalinic.

JUV vs ROM SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia.

AS Roma (ROM): Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Mirko Antonucci, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert.

