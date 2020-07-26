Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the upcoming Serie A fixture on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host U.C. Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on July 26. With eyes set on the record ninth Serie A title, Juventus will be looking to make the most of this opportunity when they take on Sampdoria. The Serie A match between JUV and SAM match will kick-start at 1.15 AM IST. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt's Thursday night goal as enough for Juve to secure their title when they took a first-half lead against Udinese. It is just now a formality for the hosts. With all being said and done, a victory and Juventus will put one more feather on their hat and will be crowned the champions of Italy for the ninth successive time.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Juventus and Sampdoria will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: Allianz Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: W Szczesny

Defenders: M de Ligt, A Sandro, L Bonucci, F Depaoli

Midfielders: F Bernardeschi, M Thorsby, K Linetty

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Paulo Dybala (VC), F Quagliarella

JUV vs SAM Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi.

Sampdoria: Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Lorenzo Tonelli, Tommaso Augello, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Karol Linetty, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini.

JUV vs SAM SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia.

Sampdoria (SAM): Emil Audero, Andrea Seculin, Matteo Raspa, Wladimiro Falcone, Lorenzo Avogadri, Dodô, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Vasco Regini, Alex Ferrari, Nicola Murru, Kaique Rocha, Ronaldo Vieira, Albin Ekdal, Karol Linetty, Édgar Barreto, Emiliano Rigoni, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Bahlouli, Jakub Jankto, Omar Colley, Morten Thorsby, Gonzalo Maroni, Bartosz Bereszynski, Mehdi Leris, Andrea Bertolacci, Felice D’Amico, Federico Bonazzoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella.

