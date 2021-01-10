JUV vs SAS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs Sassuolo Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs SAS at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host Sassuolo in a Gameweek 6 match at the Allianz Stadium – January 11 in India. Both teams have an opportunity to enter the Top-4 on the table with a win in this fixture. The Serie A 2020-21 JUV vs SAS match will take place at 1:15 AM IST. Sassuolo travels to Turin to take on Juventus in Serie A. Although separated by just one point, their seasons have been on very different trajectories. Defending champions Juventus are not used to being fifth in the table and have won the last 9 Scudetto. Although they have lost only one game, the Old Lady has played draw in six out of their 15 league games which have made the difference. However, they beat league leaders, AC Milan during their last outing which will come as a welcome confidence boost for them. Sassuolo, on the other hand, has done very well to work their way up the Serie A table and are in 6th place, just a point below Juventus. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 10 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Sassuolo will start at 1:15 AM IST – January 11 in India. Also Read - ODT v OPA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 MGM Odisha T20 2020 Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 10 Sunday

Venue: Allianz Stadium Also Read - ODL vs ODC Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 2021 Match 29: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs at Barabati Stadium at 3:30 PM IST January 10 Sunday

JUV vs SAS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Adrian Rabiot, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga

Forwards: Francesco Caputo (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

JUV vs SAS Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluca Frabotta; Federico Chiesa, Adrian Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Gregoire Defrel, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo.

JUV vs SAS SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone MuraSASe, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata.

Sassuolo (SAS): Andrea Consigli, Gianluca Pegolo, Stefano Turati, Gioele Zacchi, Samuele Vitale, Kaan Ayhan, Rogerio, Federico Peluso, Mert Mulder, Filippo Romagna, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan, Gian Marco Ferrari, Stefano Piccinini, Matteo Saccani, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Marlon, Francesco Magnanelli, Jeremie Boga, Maxime Lopez, Filip Djuricic, Pedro Obiang, Federico Ricci, Hamed Junior Traore, Raul Steau, Mehdi Bourabia, Alessandro Mercati, Manuel Locatelli, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi, Lukas Haraslin, Brian Oddei, Nicolás Schiappacasse, Gregoire Defrel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ SAS Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sassuolo Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.