Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs Torino Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs TOR at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host Torino in a Gameweek 6 match at the Allianz Stadium – December 5 in India. Both teams have an opportunity to enter the Top-4 on the table with a win in this fixture. The Serie A 2020-21 JUV vs TOR match will take place at 10.30 PM IST. Juventus face Torino in Matchday 10 of Serie A in the famous Derby Della Mole, with both sides finding themselves at opposite ends of the table. Andrea Pirlo’s side have failed to put together a consistent run of wins, and as a result, find themselves six points adrift of league leaders AC Milan. Juventus come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Benevento, with the club dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings.

Torino, on the other hand, are placed in the relegation zone at the 18th place, with six points from nine games. In their last game Torino gave a good account of themselves in their last game, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sampdoria. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Torino will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 5 in India.

Venue: Allianz Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Ricardo Rodrigues, Ricardo Rodrigues, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Soualiho Meite

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Andrea Belotti (VC), Paulo Dybala

JUV vs TOR Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski; Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu; Ricardo Rodrigues, Lyanco, Gleison Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Wilfried Singo; Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza.

JUV vs TOR SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata.

Torino (TOR): Aleksey Kozlov, Andrey Gorbunov, Rodion Syamuk, Vladimir Bushma, Dmitri Aliseyko, Dmitri Yashin, Ilya Dzhugir, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Stepanov, Vitali Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Andrey Khachaturyan, Artem Solovei, Denis Levitskiy, Gabriel Ramos, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Lipe Veloso, Mikhail Afanasjev, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Anton Bogdanov, Dmitri Antilevski, Dmytro Yusov, Kirill Leonovich, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich.

