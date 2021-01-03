JUV vs UDI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Juventus vs Udinese Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match JUV vs UDI at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host Udinese in a Gameweek 8 match at the Allianz Stadium – January 4 in India. Juventus are will host Udinese in their next fixture in Serie A 2020-21 season. The Old Lady come into this game on the back of a shocking 3-0 loss against Fiorentina and would be raring to redeem themselves. Juventus were left in 10 men after Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the first half. Adding salt on the misery, Alex Sandro did an own goal The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - BAY vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs Mainz Football Match at Allianz Arena 10.30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Udinese will start at 1.15 AM IST – January 4 in India. Also Read - NEW vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Newcastle United vs Leicester City Football Match at St. James' Park, Newcastle 7:45 PM IST January 3 Monday

Venue: Allianz Stadium Also Read - MUN vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Football Match at Old Trafford 1.30 AM IST January 2 Saturday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi

Midfielders: Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyr

Forwards: Ignacio Pussetto (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

JUV vs UDI Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski; Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Udinese: Juan Musso, Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto.

JUV vs UDI – Recent Form

Juventus: L W D W W

Udinese: L D D W W

JUV vs UDI SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone MuraUDIe, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata.

Udinese (UDI): Juan Musso, Samuele Perisan, Nícolas Andrade, Samir, Nicholas Opoku, William Troost-Ekong, Bram Nuytinck, Hidde ter Avest, Rodrigo Becão, Sebastian De Maio, Seko Fofana, Mato Jajalo, Rodrigo De Paul, Wallace, Ken Sema, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rolando Mandragora, Jan Kubala, Marco Ballarini, Antonin Barak, Felipe Viseu, Evandro, Francisco Sierralta, Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestoroski, Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ UDI Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Udinese Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Serie A 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.