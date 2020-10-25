Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Juventus vs Verona Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match JUV vs VER at Allianz Stadium: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2020-21 on super Sunday, Juventus FC will host Hellas Verona in a Gameweek 6 match at the Allianz Stadium – October 26 in India. Both teams have an opportunity to enter the Top-4 on the table with a win in this fixture. The Serie A 2020-21 JUV vs VER match will take place at 1:15 AM IST.Juventus have had an average start to the season compared to their lofty standards and currently find themselves seventh on the Serie A standings, five points behind league leaders and arch-rivals AC Milan, who have had the most perfect start as they vie to grab the Serie A crown from the Turin-based club. The Andrea Pirlo-managed Juventus side is coming into this game after beating Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League and would be confident of grabbing all three points. Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be on the sidelines after a second positive Covid-19 diagnosis. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2020-21 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Verona will start at 1.15 AM IST – October 26 in India.

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs VER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV)

Defenders- Danilo (JUV), Federico Ceccherini (VER) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV)

Midfielders- Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Davide Faraoni (VER), Ivan Ilic (VER), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV)

Forwards- Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Ebrima Colley (VER)

JUV vs VER Probable Playing XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi.

Hellas Verona: Silvestri, Empereur, Lovato, Ceccherini, Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic, Zaccagni, Salcedo, Favilli.

JUV vs VER SQUADS

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia.

Verona (VER): Marco Silvestri, Nicola Borghetto, Ivor Pandur, Federico Dimarco, Davide Faraoni, Matteo Lovato, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Mert Çetin1, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter, Thorben Stadler, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alan Empereur, Bruno Amione, Karim Laribi, Matei Ilie, Bernardo Calabrese, Bachir Mané, Miguel Veloso, Antonin Barak, Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Filippo Terracciano, Kevin Ruegg, Mattia Zaccagni, Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bogdan Jocic, Christian Pierobon, Adrien Tamèze, Andrea Danzi, Luigi Vitale, Ebrima Colley, Eddie Salcedo, Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Nikola Kalinic, Philip Yeboah Ankrah, Antonio Di Gaudio.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JUV Dream11 Team/ VER Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Verona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Serie A 2020-21/ Online Football Tips and more.