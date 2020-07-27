Juventus added another feather in the crown as they beat Sampdoria 2-0 to seal the Serie A title on Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium. With the win, Juventus were crowned Italian champions for the 36th time. The Bianconeri went seven points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two games still to be played. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate on Twitter: Barcelona Star's Fans Criticize Juventus Striker For Missing Penalty | POSTS

As expected Cristiano Ronaldo got things started as he broke the deadlock in the added time of the first half of the encounter, which was also his 31st goal of the season. It was Miralem Pjanic, who rolled a free-kick to Ronaldo, who found the back of the net to put Juventus in the lead. Juventus went into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Also Read - Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi Score as Premier League Champions Win 3-1

The win has set Twitter on fire as fans are praising the dream run of Juventus. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Missed Penalty as Ball Hits Bar During Serie A Clash Between Juventus-Sampdoria | WATCH

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

🇮🇹 The celebrations begin as Juventus secure their ninth consecutive Serie A title and 36th overall. ⚫️⚪️🏆🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/kFc3KBMabG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 26, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won as many league titles (two) in two seasons at Juventus as he did in nine years at Real Madrid… #Juventus #RealMadrid — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) July 26, 2020

Ronaldo became the first player to score 30 goals in a league campaign for Juventus since John Hansen in 1951-52.

In 36 games, Juventus have 83 points, while Inter Milan has 76 points from an equal number of matches. Juventus will play Cagliari next on Thursday in their next Serie A clash.