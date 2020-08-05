After an emphatic season for Juventus Paulo Dybala edged Cristiano Ronaldo to bag the Most Valuable Player award in Serie A. Dybala played a key role in Juventus’ record ninth consecutive Serie A title. Dybala scored 17 goals in the 2019-2020 season. Also Read - Arsenal vs Chelsea: Aubameyang Brace Hands Gunners FA Cup, Europa League spot

It was interesting that Dybala was given the prestigious award, despite Ronaldo having a better season.

Ronaldo ended up being the second-highest goalscorer in the Italian top-division as he scored 31 goals to star in Juventus' title-winning campaign. His form post coronavirus stoppage helped the team remain at the top of the pile till the end of the season.

Meanwhile, European golden boot winner Ciro Immobile was voted as the best striker in the league while Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny won the best goalkeeper award.

Inter center-back Stefan de Vrij was voted as a best defender while Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez was named as the best midfielder in the top division.

All the winners will have special badges printed on their respective jerseys for next season.

Juventus will soon be playing the Champions League, where they will take on Lyon on August 8.