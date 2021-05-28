Italian giants Juventus have signed Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager after sacking Andrea Pirlo. It will be Allegri’s second stint with Juventus as earlier he led to four league titles in as many years. Juventus also played a UEFA Champions League final under Allegri, where they lost to Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season. Also Read - Andrea Pirlo Sacked by Juventus After Underwhelming Season

Allegri signed a four-year deal with Bianconeri’s as his contract will run till 2025. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate - Piers Morgan Picks Juventus Star Over Barcelona Icon Due to THIS Reason

“Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus manager once more. Allegri finds a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, as today a new journey begins together, towards new goals,” Juventus said in the statement. Also Read - With Juventus' Champions League Spot at Stake, Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction as Napoli Scores a Goal Against Verona is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO



The 53-year-old was on a sabbatical after Juventus early sacked him in 2019 to sign Maurizio Sarri. Things didn’t pan out well between Sarri and Juventus as he was fired in 2020 despite leading his team to the league title.

“We said goodbye two years ago with the message, “History Alone”, the message on the back of the shirt given to Massimiliano Allegri by President Andrea Agnelli with an embrace and a shirt, on which in just two words encapsulated Allegri’s experience at Juve.

“The beauty of the story, however, is that it never stops. And in football, this means a concept that we have ingrained in our DNA: the best victory is the next one. Always,” Juventus stated.

Allegri was also heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane parted ways with them on Thursday.

Juventus on Friday also sacked their club legend Andrea Pirlo from the head coach position after an underwhelming season. Juventus, who managed to stamp their authority in Serie A in the last decade with 9 consecutive league titles, finished fourth on the points table this season.

With Allegri’s arrival, it is expected that some of the players like Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are expected to sign new contracts for Juventus.