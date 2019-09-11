It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular footballers in recent times. He has a massive fanbase and they love him unconditionally. In a recent Euro 2020 Qualifier, fans got a glimpse of his undying popularity among females when a pitch invader barged in the ground in the middle of the match to propose him. This happened during Portugal vs Lithuania Euro 2020 Qualifier. The pitch invader was sporting a Real Madrid jersey when he entered the pitch. The diehard fan was spotted going down on his knees in admiration as Ronaldo kept playing. It was surprising that it was a man and not a girl.

Here is the viral video:

A fan in Lithuania just tried to propose to Cristiano Ronaldo while he was being subbed during a #EURO2020 match. Portugese eventually signed on his shirt. pic.twitter.com/ScmBrVmOwb — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) September 10, 2019

The fan was seen pleading for a selfie as CR7 paused and took him outside the playing area before giving him an autograph. Ronaldo slammed four goals in the match as Portugal thrashed Lithuania 5-1. The pitch-invader got in the ground after the Portuguese star scored his fourth goal. With the win, Portugal remains unbeaten in the Group and are placed in the second spot after Ukraine. Ronaldo’s quadruple takes his tally for Portugal to 93, means he is merely 16 goals away from breaking the record for the most goals scored ever by a single player. He would surpass Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

This was CR7’s eighth hat-trick for the Portugal team and 54th of his overall career. Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last year, takes home an eyewatering €31 million per year (Rs 245 crore), which is €23m ($25m) more than what the second-highest earner, fellow Juventus player Matthijs de Ligt, earns.