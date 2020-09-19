Cristiano Ronaldo has added another silverware in his glittering cabinet as he bagged the IFFHS World’s Best International Top-Scorer Trophy for 2019. Ronaldo – who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez – won the coveted award for the fourth time in his illustrious career. He won it twice with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017. Also Read - Lionel Messi Selected in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Squad

He has been in top form lately, becoming the second player in the history of the game to score 100 goals and above. The five-time Ballon D'Or-winner scored his ninth hattrick when he made a comeback for Portugal in November 2019. The hattrick made it 99 international goals.

In 2019, he scored 19 international goals in 10 games. It took the Juve star around six months to reach the three-figure mark when he scored a goal against Sweden recently.

The 35-year old missed out on the prestigious UEFA Champions League 2019-20 award. Not just the Portuguese, even Lionel Messi did not win anything. Seven Bundesliga teams featured in the nominations after Bayern Munich won the Champions League.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Ronaldo would look to leave Turin and head elsewhere after Juve’s early exit at the Champions League against Lyon on basis of away goals. But all the rumours were put to rest by Ronaldo’s camp soon.

Barca icon Lionel Messi recently edged Ronaldo to become the richest footballer in the world. Messi also became the second billionaire footballer in the world, according to Forbes.