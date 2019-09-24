They are the biggest football stars of the generation — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Be it speed, skills or goals, both the legends are neck-to-neck in every regard. With the Juventus and Barcelona star enjoying immense fan following, social media clashes are bound to happen. That is exactly what happened after Lionel Messi with (46) votes pipped Cristiano Ronaldo (36) to bag the coveted Men’s Player of the Year award at the grand Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 night in Milan, Italy. It seems Ronaldo fans still cannot digest the fact that their star lost out. The result garnered a lot of funny and hilarious responses from CR7 fans who trolled Messi.

Here are the hilarious memes:

It seems Ronaldo is bleeding on Messi’s 6th FIFA Men’s Best Player Awards 😂 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/9Z8ImyaZJ7 — Kojo Sarkodie (@ksarktacchini) September 23, 2019

Messi and an accomplice picking up the FIFA player of the year award. pic.twitter.com/fMuWpF5Jje — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@therealdaddymo1) September 23, 2019

Ronaldo fans writing paragraphs as to why Messi didn’t deserve this awardpic.twitter.com/Lx8uMjkWQ9 — . (@NsfwAbid) September 24, 2019

#TheBestAwards

FIFA President: The winner of The Best Men Player of the Year isssssss Lionel Messi Audience and Guest: Standing up and Clapping 👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿 Leo Messi: Walking up to the stage to accept his award Liverpool Fans and Ronaldo Stans:👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/PRNky5qaPO — Monsieur Nelsinho (@AlexediJnr) September 23, 2019

Surprisingly, Ronaldo gave the event a miss. Later, he took to Instagram and commented, “Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur,” wrote CR7. “Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn,” read Ronaldo’s post.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp bagged the coveted Men’s coach of the year award. Klopp had coached Liverpool to the Champions League crown last season, as well as a record-breaking second-place finish in the Premier League. The Reds also currently top this season’s table too.

In the women’s category, US national team coach Jill Ellis won the top prize after taking her side all the way in the World Cup this summer. Ellis is the only women’s coach to win the World Cup twice.

Sari van Veenendaal was named the inaugural best women’s goalkeeper, joining her custodian counterpart Alisson who picked up best men’s goalkeeper award.